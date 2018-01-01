Deutsche Post (DPSGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) opened at $47.59 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57,751.05, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG is a Germany-based provider of postal services. The Company operates through four segments: Post – eCommerce – Parcel, Express, Global Forwarding and Freight, and Supply Chain. The Post – eCommerce – Parcel segment handles both domestic and international mail and provides dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services and all electronic services associated with mail delivery.
