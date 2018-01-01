Denny's Co. (DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denny's from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, VP Pelt Jill A. Van sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $276,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 677,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,651.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,620 shares of company stock worth $1,540,087. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Denny's by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,946,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Denny's by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Denny's by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,537,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Denny's by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denny's by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Denny's has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.34, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.58 million. Denny's had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny's will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) operates a franchised full-service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc, owns and operates the Denny’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,733 franchised, licensed and Company-operated restaurants around the world, including 1,610 restaurants in the United States and 123 international locations.

