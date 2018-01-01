DDR (DDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DDR (NYSE:DDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DDR. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $9.00 target price on shares of DDR and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of DDR from a neutral rating to an under perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of DDR in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Get DDR alerts:

DDR (NYSE DDR) opened at $8.96 on Friday. DDR has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3,301.44, a P/E ratio of -224.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. DDR had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $220.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that DDR will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DDR by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of DDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/ddr-ddr-downgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

DDR Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.