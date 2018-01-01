DBV Technologies (DBVT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of DBV Technologies (DBVT) opened at $24.60 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,797,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,738,000 after acquiring an additional 257,210 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 179,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/dbv-technologies-dbvt-lifted-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.