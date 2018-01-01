Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) CFO Sells $34,350.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Brian Jenkins sold 600 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Brian Jenkins sold 600 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $34,350.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $540,900.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ PLAY) opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2,250.00, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $73.48.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Fun American New Gourmet entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

