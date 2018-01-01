Cybg (CBBYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CYBG PLC provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offers savings accounts, telephone banking, insurance, investment management, loans, credit cards, cash management accounts, financial planning, mortgage and internet banking. The bank primarily provides its services through retail branches, business banking centres, direct and online banking. It operates under Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and B brands. CYBG PLC is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom. “

Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) remained flat at $$3.46 during midday trading on Monday. Cybg has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $3.61.

