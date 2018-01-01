Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.24

Media coverage about Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cushing Energy Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.0655477571278 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. 56,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,659. Cushing Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Get Cushing Energy Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Page Howard purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $191,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/cushing-energy-income-fund-srf-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-24.html.

Cushing Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified and closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in public and private securities of energy companies involved in exploring; developing; producing; transporting; gathering and processing; storing; refining; distributing; mining or marketing natural gas; natural gas liquids; crude oil, and refined products or coal.

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.