Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $401,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $132,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $227,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $247,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $273,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,669 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. ( NYSE:AVB ) opened at $178.41 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $24,636.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.45). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $550.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.75%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.40.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

