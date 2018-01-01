CSG Systems International (CSGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) opened at $43.82 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,469.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.02.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $86,929.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald V. Smith sold 8,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $392,673.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,667,195 in the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 338,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 264,627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 515,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,403 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,173,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc (CSG) is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company provides business support solutions (BSS) to the communications service providers (CSPs), as well as clients in various industries. CSG’s solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of a service provider’s customer interactions, from the initial activation of customer accounts, to the support and fulfillment of various services, and through the calculation, presentment, and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements.

