Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 27,279 Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,164,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,574,476,000 after buying an additional 589,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,409,850,000 after buying an additional 826,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,971,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,696,484,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,842,000 after buying an additional 776,853 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,983,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,593,000 after buying an additional 155,151 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Vetr cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,065.12 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,046.04.

In related news, Director L John Doerr sold 12,236 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,021.57, for a total value of $12,499,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,171.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total transaction of $3,833,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,679 shares of company stock worth $37,218,224. 13.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) opened at $1,046.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $727,039.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.93. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $770.41 and a 52-week high of $1,078.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.31 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.06 EPS.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

