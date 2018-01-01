Critical Contrast: Foresight Energy (FELP) vs. CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

Foresight Energy (NYSE: FELP) and CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foresight Energy and CONSOL Coal Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Energy $875.83 million 0.39 -$178.78 million ($1.70) -2.57 CONSOL Coal Resources $281.12 million 1.52 $25.85 million $1.38 11.34

CONSOL Coal Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foresight Energy. Foresight Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONSOL Coal Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Foresight Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. CONSOL Coal Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Foresight Energy pays out -14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CONSOL Coal Resources pays out 148.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Foresight Energy has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONSOL Coal Resources has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Foresight Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of CONSOL Coal Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Energy and CONSOL Coal Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Energy -19.93% -9.94% -2.43% CONSOL Coal Resources 9.94% 21.14% 6.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Foresight Energy and CONSOL Coal Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00 CONSOL Coal Resources 0 2 5 0 2.71

Foresight Energy presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.14%. CONSOL Coal Resources has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. Given CONSOL Coal Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CONSOL Coal Resources is more favorable than Foresight Energy.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources beats Foresight Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP is engaged in the mining and marketing of coal from reserves and operations located in the Illinois Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the Company controlled 2.1 billion tons of coal in the state of Illinois. Its reserves consist principally of three contiguous blocks of uniform, thick, high heat content (high Btu) thermal coal, which are used for longwall operations. The Company operates four underground mining complexes in the Illinois Basin, including Williamson, Sugar Camp, Hillsboro and Macoupin. Its mining complexes operate in the Illinois Basin with approximately two located in Southern Illinois and over two located in Central Illinois. Williamson, Sugar Camp and Hillsboro are longwall operations, and Macoupin is a continuous miner operation. The Company markets and sells its coal to electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern half of the United States as well as internationally (primarily into Europe).

About CONSOL Coal Resources

Consol Coal Resources LP, formerly CNX Coal Resources LP, is a producer of high-British thermal units (Btu) thermal coal. It is engaged in the management and development of coal operations of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CONSOL Energy) in Pennsylvania. It holds interest in, and operational control over, CONSOL Energy’s Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal that is sold primarily to electric utilities in the eastern United States. The Pennsylvania Mining Complex includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine and the Harvey Mine. It mines its reserves from the Pittsburgh Number eight Coal Seam, which is a contiguous formation of uniform, Btu thermal coal. Its Bailey Mine is located in Enon, Pennsylvania. Its Enlow Fork Mine is located directly north of the Bailey Mine. Its Harvey Mine is located directly east of the Bailey and Enlow Fork Mines.

