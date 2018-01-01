Critical Comparison: GrafTech International (GTI) vs. The Competition

GrafTech International (NYSE: GTI) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electrical Components & Equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GrafTech International to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GrafTech International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 0 0 0 N/A GrafTech International Competitors 201 993 1285 8 2.44

As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.14%. Given GrafTech International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GrafTech International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrafTech International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International N/A N/A -1.83 GrafTech International Competitors $3.13 billion $232.52 million -113,538.37

GrafTech International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International. GrafTech International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International -13.82% -9.99% -5.32% GrafTech International Competitors -3.38% 6.17% 2.20%

Summary

GrafTech International peers beat GrafTech International on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. (GTI) is a manufacturer of graphite electrodes, products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel and other ferrous and nonferrous metals. The Company produces needle coke products, which are the primary raw material needed in the manufacture of graphite electrodes. The Company manufactures carbon, graphite and semi-graphite refractory products, which protect the walls of blast furnaces and submerged arc furnaces. The Company’s operating segments include: Industrial Materials, which include graphite electrodes, refractory products and needle coke products, and Engineered Solutions, which includes advanced graphite materials, advanced composite materials, advanced electronics technologies and advanced materials. The Company has seven product categories: graphite electrodes, refractory products, needle coke products, advanced graphite materials, advanced composite materials, advanced electronics technologies and advanced materials.

