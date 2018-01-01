CPFL Energia (CPL) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News stories about CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CPFL Energia earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.047270670311 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPFL Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of CPFL Energia (NYSE CPL) traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 143,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,543. CPFL Energia has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,853.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.32.

CPFL Energia SA is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, distributes, generates, transmits and commercializes electricity in Brazil, as well as provides energy-related services. Its segments include Distribution, Conventional Generation Sources, Renewable Energy Generation, Commercialization and Services.

