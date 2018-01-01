CoStar Group (CSGP) Given News Impact Score of 0.11

News stories about CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CoStar Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.3876948491716 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ CSGP) traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,142. The company has a market cap of $10,733.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.44 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $359.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.67.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

