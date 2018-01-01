CorVel (CRVL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Headlines about CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CorVel earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4269024273637 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CorVel (NASDAQ CRVL) opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $996.78, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.73. CorVel has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $61.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $57,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation (Corvel) is a provider of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, which includes claims management, as a standalone service, or as add-on services to existing customers.

