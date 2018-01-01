Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 1,021 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) opened at $91.88 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $233,095.69, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $87.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.02 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $379,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $115,664.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,575 shares of company stock worth $1,927,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

