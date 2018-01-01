Contrasting Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) & Cole Real Estate Investments (COLE)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) and Cole Real Estate Investments (NYSE:COLE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Cole Real Estate Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $123.56 million 6.93 $52.93 million $0.90 24.16 Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A $0.20 N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cole Real Estate Investments. Cole Real Estate Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Cole Real Estate Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cole Real Estate Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.10%.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Cole Real Estate Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 42.95% 13.19% 5.38% Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Cole Real Estate Investments does not pay a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 117.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cole Real Estate Investments has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Cole Real Estate Investments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments. Its primary business is the ownership of real estate investments with primary emphasis on properties in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York. As of October 31, 2016, the Company’s properties consisted principally of neighborhood and community shopping centers and seven office buildings. As of March 30, 2017, the Company owned or had equity interests in 80 properties, including neighborhood and community shopping centers, office buildings, single tenant retail or restaurant properties and office/retail mixed-use properties located in four states throughout the United States.

About Cole Real Estate Investments

Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Estate Investment (REI) and Private Capital Management (PCM). The Company’s REI segment is conducted through Cole REIT III Operating Partnership, LP (CCPT III OP). The Company’s PCM segment is conducted through Cole Capital Advisors, Inc. (CCA). Through its REI segment, the Company acquires and operates a diverse portfolio of core commercial real estate investments primarily consisting of necessity retail properties located throughout the United States, including United States protectorates. The Company’s PCM segment is responsible for managing the Managed REITs’ affairs on a day-to-day basis, identifying and making acquisitions and investments on the Managed REITs’ behalf. In February 2014, American Realty Capital Properties Inc purchased Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc.

