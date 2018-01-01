Contrasting KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) and Its Competitors

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Mortgage REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Competitors 121 872 900 35 2.44

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies have a potential upside of 6.73%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $41.19 million $31.15 million N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Competitors $371.19 million $190.39 million 1.12

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “Mortgage REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. As a group, “Mortgage REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.1% and pay out 90.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 77.41% 6.08% 0.75% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Competitors 55.57% 9.79% 1.94%

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust rivals beat KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate assets (CRE). KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s investment strategy is to originate or acquire senior mortgage loans collateralized by institutional-quality CRE assets. Its target assets also include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The Company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

