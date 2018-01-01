Contrasting Crimson Exploration (CXPO) and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Crimson Exploration (NASDAQ: CXPO) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crimson Exploration and Cabot Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Exploration N/A N/A N/A ($2.16) -580.87 Cabot Oil & Gas $1.16 billion 11.45 -$417.12 million ($0.31) -92.26

Crimson Exploration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cabot Oil & Gas. Crimson Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Crimson Exploration has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Crimson Exploration does not pay a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out -64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crimson Exploration and Cabot Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot Oil & Gas 1 7 13 0 2.57

Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $30.89, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Crimson Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Exploration and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Exploration N/A N/A N/A Cabot Oil & Gas -8.80% 6.63% 3.38%

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Crimson Exploration on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crimson Exploration Company Profile

Crimson Exploration Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of natural gases and crude oil properties. The Company has operations in the onshore United States Gulf Coast, South Texas and Colorado regions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company was focused in the resource plays in South Texas (the Eagle Ford Shale oil play), Southeast Texas (the Woodbine/Georgetown oil play) and East Texas (the Haynesville, Mid-Bossier and James Lime plays). Additionally, the Company has producing properties in the DJ Basin, in Weld and Adams counties Colorado. As of December 31, 2011, 81% of the Company’s proved reserves were natural gas, 37% were proved developed and 87% were attributed to wells and properties operated by the Company. In October 2013, Contango Oil & Gas Company and Crimson Exploration Inc. jointly announced the completion of the merger.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs. As of December 31, 2016, its exploration, development and production operations were primarily concentrated in two unconventional plays: the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The Company also has operations in various other unconventional and conventional plays throughout the continental United States. Its Marcellus Shale properties are principally located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. Its properties in the Eagle Ford Shale are principally located in Atascosa, Frio and La Salle Counties, Texas.

