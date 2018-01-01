Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNSL. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Communications from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Consolidated Communications (CNSL) opened at $12.19 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Consolidated Communications’s payout ratio is -287.03%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Gerke acquired 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,318.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Currey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $617,712.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $247,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 17,467.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc is a holding company with operating subsidiaries that provide integrated communications services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

