Concordia International (CXRX) & Patheon (PTHN) Head-To-Head Review

Concordia International (NASDAQ: CXRX) and Patheon (NYSE:PTHN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Concordia International and Patheon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concordia International -282.00% N/A -0.07% Patheon 5.63% -35.93% 4.18%

Concordia International has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patheon has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Concordia International and Patheon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concordia International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Patheon 0 6 1 0 2.14

Patheon has a consensus price target of $33.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. Given Patheon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patheon is more favorable than Concordia International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Concordia International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Patheon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Patheon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concordia International and Patheon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concordia International $816.16 million 0.04 -$1.32 billion ($35.54) -0.02 Patheon $1.87 billion 2.72 $31.70 million $0.75 46.64

Patheon has higher revenue and earnings than Concordia International. Concordia International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patheon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patheon beats Concordia International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concordia International Company Profile

Concordia International Corp, formerly Concordia Healthcare Corp, is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company. The Company, through subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. Its activities are divided into four segments: Concordia North America, includes sales of pharmaceutical products, such as Donnatal for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, Zonegran for the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy and Nilandron for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; Concordia International, includes a portfolio of branded and generic products that are sold to wholesalers, hospitals and pharmacies in over 100 countries, and focuses on acquisition, licensing and development of off-patent prescription medicines; Orphan Drugs, includes Photofrin, which is for the treatment of certain forms of rare cancer, and Corporate cost centre, includes centralized costs incurred by the Company.

Patheon Company Profile

Patheon N.V. is a provider of outsourced pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Drug Product Services (DPS), Pharmaceutical Development Services (PDS) and Drug Substance Services (DSS). The DPS segment is engaged in manufacturing and packaging for approved prescription, over-the-counter (OTC) and nutritional products. The PDS segment provides a range of formulation, production and technical services from the early stages of a product’s development to regulatory approval, as well as for new formulations of approved products for lifecycle extension. The DSS segment provides small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and outsourced manufacturing solutions for large molecule biological API from early development through commercial scale production. It provides an integrated range of API and finished drug product services to its customers, from formulation development to clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing.

