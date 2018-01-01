Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ: CHCI) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Comstock Holding Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies Competitors 154 369 803 9 2.50

As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 30.07%. Given Comstock Holding Companies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Holding Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies’ rivals have a beta of 0.58, indicating that their average share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies -14.02% -94.21% -7.85% Comstock Holding Companies Competitors -3.11% -1.20% 1.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $41.58 million -$8.99 million -1.08 Comstock Holding Companies Competitors $438.08 million $33.80 million 1,292.17

Comstock Holding Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies. Comstock Holding Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies rivals beat Comstock Holding Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Comstock ), formerly Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. is a diversified real estate development and services company focused on the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The Company builds a range of products including apartments, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums and mixed-use (residential and commercial) developments. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had built and delivered more than 5,300 homes. The Company has built homes and apartment buildings in suburban communities, where it focuses on low density products. The Company’s apartment buildings are developed as rental properties to be held and operated for its own purposes, converted at some point to for-sale condominium units or sold on a merchant build basis. In March 7, 2012, Cascades II completed the sale of its Potomac Square Apartment project to an affiliate of CAPREIT Acquisition Corporation.

