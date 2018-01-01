Comparing PrivateBancorp (PVTB) & The Competition

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ: PVTB) is one of 200 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PrivateBancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get PrivateBancorp alerts:

PrivateBancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. PrivateBancorp pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 35.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares PrivateBancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PrivateBancorp N/A N/A 23.01 PrivateBancorp Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 21.36

PrivateBancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PrivateBancorp. PrivateBancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PrivateBancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrivateBancorp 29.22% 11.73% 1.15% PrivateBancorp Competitors 20.38% 8.68% 0.92%

Risk and Volatility

PrivateBancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrivateBancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PrivateBancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrivateBancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 PrivateBancorp Competitors 405 2995 2406 72 2.36

PrivateBancorp presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.51%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.71%. Given PrivateBancorp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PrivateBancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of PrivateBancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PrivateBancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About PrivateBancorp

PrivateBancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The PrivateBank and Trust Company (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides customized business and personal financial services to middle market companies, as well as business owners, executives, entrepreneurs and families in the markets and communities it serves. The Company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Asset Management and Holding Company activities. The Banking segment consists of commercial and personal banking services. The Company’s Asset Management segment includes certain activities of its PrivateWealth group, including investment management, personal trust and estate administration, custodial and escrow services, investment management services for 401(k) plans and brokerage services. The activities of the Holding Company Activities segment include the direct and indirect ownership of its banking subsidiary, the issuance of debt and intersegment eliminations.

Receive News & Ratings for PrivateBancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrivateBancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.