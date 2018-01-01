Comparing Opower (OPWR) and Its Competitors

Opower (NYSE: OPWR) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Opower to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Opower and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opower -30.39% -59.02% -26.51% Opower Competitors -23.41% -255.43% -12.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opower and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Opower N/A N/A -11.83 Opower Competitors $989.60 million $64.64 million 600.56

Opower’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Opower. Opower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Opower and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opower 0 0 0 0 N/A Opower Competitors 184 1525 2878 91 2.61

As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Opower’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opower has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Opower peers beat Opower on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Opower

Opower, Inc. (Opower) is a provider of cloud-based software to the utility industry. The Company’s software solutions deliver key customer-facing applications that reduce energy demand and provide customer care. The Company’s software analyzes energy data and presents insights that motivate reductions in energy consumption. Its integrated solutions include Demand-Side Management (DSM), which include energy efficiency and demand response, and Customer Care, which include digital engagement and bill advisor. The key components of its energy efficiency solution include home energy reports, smart meter-enabled e-mails and marketplace suite. The key components of its demand response solution include peak day alerts and peak day feedback reports. Opower’s digital engagement solutions include NextWeb platform, outbound communications, points and rewards, and rates engine. The Key components of its Bill Advisor solution include customer service interface and proactive alerts.

