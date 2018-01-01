Comparing Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) and Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) and Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Northern Technologies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies 8.90% 44.93% 6.20% Northern Technologies International 8.65% 7.06% 6.44%

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Northern Technologies International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northern Technologies International $39.57 million 2.84 $3.42 million $0.76 32.57

Northern Technologies International has higher revenue and earnings than Evoqua Water Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and Northern Technologies International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50 Northern Technologies International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.70%. Given Evoqua Water Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evoqua Water Technologies is more favorable than Northern Technologies International.

Dividends

Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Evoqua Water Technologies does not pay a dividend. Northern Technologies International pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions that selectively utilize its comprehensive portfolio of water treatment technologies to satisfy its customers’ unique water needs. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services. The Company’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under ZERUST and EXCOR brands (collectively ZERUST). The Company’s segments include ZERUST and Natur-Tec. The Company is engaged in selling its ZERUST products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The Company’s ZERUST rust and corrosion inhibiting products include plastic and paper packaging, liquids and coatings, rust removers and cleaners, diffusers and engineered solutions designed specifically for the oil and gas industry. The Company also offers onsite technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues across the world. The Company manufactures and sells a range of bio-based and compostable (fully biodegradable) polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand.

