Comparing ABIOMED (ABMD) and Mazor Robotics (MZOR)

ABIOMED (NASDAQ: ABMD) and Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of ABIOMED shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Mazor Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of ABIOMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ABIOMED and Mazor Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED 18.27% 13.89% 11.83% Mazor Robotics -28.80% -22.68% -18.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ABIOMED and Mazor Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED 0 2 5 0 2.71 Mazor Robotics 2 5 1 0 1.88

ABIOMED currently has a consensus price target of $187.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. Mazor Robotics has a consensus price target of $39.60, indicating a potential downside of 23.26%. Given ABIOMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ABIOMED is more favorable than Mazor Robotics.

Risk & Volatility

ABIOMED has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazor Robotics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABIOMED and Mazor Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED $445.30 million 18.61 $52.11 million $2.03 92.32 Mazor Robotics $36.38 million 36.20 -$18.66 million ($0.71) -72.68

ABIOMED has higher revenue and earnings than Mazor Robotics. Mazor Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ABIOMED beats Mazor Robotics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart. The Company’s product portfolio includes the Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella RP, Impella LD, Impella 5.0 and AB5000. The Company’s products are used in the cardiac catheterization lab (cath lab), by interventional cardiologists, the electrophysiology lab, the hybrid lab and in the heart surgery suite by heart surgeons.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that develops and markets surgical guidance systems and complementary products. It develops computerized and imaging-based systems in the field of spine surgery. Its products include: Renaissance Surgical Guidance System, which enables surgeons to advance from freehand surgical procedures to guided procedures, as well as Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared and European Conformity (CE)-marked Renaissance System, used in spine surgeries, whether open or minimally invasive, for a number of clinical indications. Its Renaissance System and its predecessor are used in a number of spine surgeries, including fusion, correction of spinal deformities, biopsy collection, tumor excision and cement augmentations. Furthermore the Company developed the Renaissance Brain Module, an application of its Renaissance System that provides control over the insertion of surgical instruments during brain surgery.

