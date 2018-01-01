Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) vs. Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Financial Comparison

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) and Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

3.2% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and Gibraltar Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 5.33% 14.54% 2.34% Gibraltar Industries 3.08% 10.77% 5.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and Gibraltar Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gibraltar Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gibraltar Industries has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Gibraltar Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gibraltar Industries is more favorable than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Volatility and Risk

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibraltar Industries has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and Gibraltar Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional $4.92 billion 0.68 -$267.99 million N/A N/A Gibraltar Industries $1.01 billion 1.04 $33.67 million $0.92 35.87

Gibraltar Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries beats Companhia Siderurgica Nacional on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics and Energy. The Steel segment focuses on the production, distribution and sale of flat steel, long steel, metallic containers and galvanized steel, with operations in Brazil, the United States, Portugal and Germany. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining. The Cement segment is responsible for the cement production, distribution and sale operations. The Logistics segment manages port terminal for containers, as well as railway networks. The Energy segment includes generation of electric power. The Company is controlled by Vicunha Acos SA.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment services residential housing construction and residential repair and remodeling activity with products including roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roof ventilation accessories. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment focuses on a range of markets, including industrial and commercial construction, automotive, airports and energy and power generation markets with products. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment focuses on the design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of solar racking systems and commercial, institutional and retail greenhouse structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.