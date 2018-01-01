CommerceHub (CHUBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHUBA. DA Davidson started coverage on CommerceHub in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of CommerceHub in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co started coverage on CommerceHub in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommerceHub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CommerceHub in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ CHUBA) opened at $21.99 on Thursday. CommerceHub has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.50 and a PE ratio of 78.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in CommerceHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CommerceHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,087,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in CommerceHub by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 911,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CommerceHub during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,072,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CommerceHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub, Inc is a provider of cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions that integrate supply, demand and delivery for retailers and consumer brands, manufacturers and distributors. The Company’s end-to-end solutions are provided through the CommerceHub software platform, a hub that streamlines integration and enables transactions among its retailer and supplier customers and their other trading partners, while also enabling them to access the online marketplaces, search engines, social and product advertising and other digital marketing channels where consumers browse and buy.

