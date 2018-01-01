Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) opened at $55.84 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5,958.93, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $304.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

In related news, insider V Raymond Stranghoener sold 6,399 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $373,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 55,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,028,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

