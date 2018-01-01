Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIX. Gilford Securities downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX ) traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. 135,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,110. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $1,620.91, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $480.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP T Mckenna Trent sold 15,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $635,241.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,362.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $821,124.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,939.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,473 shares of company stock worth $2,986,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,421.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Pax World Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 253,377 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 868,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 534,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 142,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

