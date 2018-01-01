Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 24th

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187,184.53, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 11.99%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 583,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $22,576,899.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,711,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,195,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $159,920.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,726.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 593,402 shares of company stock worth $22,961,401. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Nomura decreased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

