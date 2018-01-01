Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,875,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,753,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,854,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,946 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,725,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,267,000 after acquiring an additional 170,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $539,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,407.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mukul Deoras sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,995 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE CL ) opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66,253.04, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $77.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2,782.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/colgate-palmolive-cl-shares-sold-by-anchor-capital-advisors-llc.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.