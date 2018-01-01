Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,518.50 ($20.30).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,464 ($19.57) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,515 ($20.26) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.39) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,138 ($15.22) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.07) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Close Brothers Group (LON CBG) traded down GBX 17 ($0.23) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,448 ($19.36). 51,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,246. The company has a market capitalization of $2,190.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.25. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,315 ($17.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,715 ($22.93).

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,468 ($19.63), for a total transaction of £254,888.84 ($340,806.04). Also, insider Rebekah Etherington sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,155 ($15.44), for a total value of £8,997.45 ($12,030.28). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42 shares of company stock worth $59,318 and have sold 37,619 shares worth $55,097,727.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on specialist finance.

