China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media headlines about China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Unicom (Hong Kong) earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.7969727901239 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHU. Zacks Investment Research raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of China Unicom (NYSE CHU) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 169,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,156. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company’s businesses include mobile businesses, fixed-line businesses and others. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services.

