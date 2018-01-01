Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Central Garden & Pet worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ CENTA) opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,952.40, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $490.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

