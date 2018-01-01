Centene (CNC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Centene from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Centene (NYSE CNC) opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,408.51, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $104.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Centene had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $376,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,726,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,113,000 after buying an additional 774,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,154,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,181,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centene by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,193,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,973,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,743 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

