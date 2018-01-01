Celgene (CELG) Given a $127.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price objective on Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CELG. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Vetr cut shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.17 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a top pick rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Shares of Celgene (CELG) traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.36. 4,424,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. Celgene has a 1 year low of $94.55 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $82,164.40, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Celgene will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celgene by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,725,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,366,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,527,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,951,579,000 after buying an additional 1,610,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,473,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,668,000 after buying an additional 723,844 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,818,000 after buying an additional 1,546,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,594,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,643,000 after buying an additional 697,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

