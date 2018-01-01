CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBL. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut CBL & Associates Properties from a neutral rating to an under perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut CBL & Associates Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut CBL & Associates Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $8.81.
Shares of CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.43, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $11.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,497,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 292,311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CBL & Associates Properties
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.
Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.