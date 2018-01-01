Castlight Health (CSLT) and Fluidigm (FLDM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Fluidigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Castlight Health and Fluidigm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $101.70 million 4.93 -$58.54 million ($0.48) -7.81 Fluidigm $104.45 million 2.18 -$75.98 million ($2.24) -2.63

Castlight Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fluidigm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Castlight Health and Fluidigm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 1 3 3 0 2.29 Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Castlight Health currently has a consensus target price of $5.34, indicating a potential upside of 42.44%. Fluidigm has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.80%. Given Fluidigm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -45.14% -32.57% -22.14% Fluidigm -68.27% -134.35% -17.77%

Volatility & Risk

Castlight Health has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluidigm has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its technology offering aggregates data and applies analytics to make healthcare data transparent. Its products deliver employee engagement and enable employers to integrate benefit programs into a single platform available to employees and their families. Its health benefits platform engages external data and its substantial user base to provide a single, end-to-end solution that engages employees through personalized and relevant communications. Its offering provides employers the opportunity to communicate, measure, and get value out of their benefits and programs on a real-time basis. It offers cross-sell products, such as Castlight Action, Castlight Pharmacy, Castlight Dental, Castlight Elevate, Castlight Protect and Castlight Rewards.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures and markets technologies and life science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon the Company’s core microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life science tools for the life science and Ag-Bio industries segment. Its products include preparatory instruments, preparatory analytical instruments, analytical instruments, integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), and assays and reagents. Its preparatory instruments include C1 Single-Cell Auto Prep System, Access Array System, Juno System and IFCs, and Callisto System and IFC. Its analytical instruments include Biomark HD System, EP1 System and Helios/CyTOF 2 System. Its assays and reagents include Delta Gene and SNP Type Assays, and Access Array Target-Specific Primers and Targeted Sequencing Prep Primers.

