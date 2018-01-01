Cardtronics (CATM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CATM. William Blair cut Cardtronics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital cut Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardtronics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ CATM) opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.02, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $56.00.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.32% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. West acquired 12,500 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $216,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $343,150 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cardtronics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cardtronics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the second quarter worth $324,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cardtronics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,509,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cardtronics (CATM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/cardtronics-catm-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.