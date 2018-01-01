Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 1,122 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,403.7% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 583,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 574,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ WBA) opened at $72.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72,240.00, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmacy operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $184,324.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,878.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

