Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,002,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.31% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $318,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,661,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,611,829,000 after buying an additional 333,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,454,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,541,612,000 after buying an additional 2,367,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,893,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,446,000 after buying an additional 1,223,457 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,579,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,168,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,041,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,612,000 after buying an additional 910,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Group lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $335,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,033.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 156,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $9,922,601.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 584,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,031,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at $61.28 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,296.98, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

