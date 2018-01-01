Callahan Advisors LLC Has $9.62 Million Position in Facebook Inc (FB)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Facebook by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,794,857,000 after buying an additional 8,788,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after buying an additional 5,151,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,967,696,000 after buying an additional 4,032,727 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 15,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 2,523,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Facebook by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,686,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,613,516,000 after buying an additional 2,361,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $132,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,467,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 246,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $42,500,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,569,462 shares of company stock valued at $818,884,379 over the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook Inc ( NASDAQ FB ) opened at $176.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $512,758.91, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.77 and a fifty-two week high of $184.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The social networking company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $205.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.81.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

