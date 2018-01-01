Calix (CALX) vs. Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Financial Analysis

Calix (NYSE: CALX) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix -16.19% -43.76% -22.97% Viavi Solutions 10.57% 8.99% 3.44%

Calix has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Calix and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 2 0 0 2.00 Viavi Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71

Calix currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.02%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Calix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Calix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calix and Viavi Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $458.79 million 0.65 -$27.40 million ($1.63) -3.65 Viavi Solutions $811.40 million 2.45 $166.90 million $0.36 24.28

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Calix. Calix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Calix on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. provides broadband communications access systems and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs), to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company enables CSPs to provide various services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks. It develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes (E-Series systems and nodes), B6 access nodes (B-Series nodes), and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system (C-Series system). These systems and nodes are complemented by the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways, the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints, the Calix Management System, OpenLink Cable software and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets. The Company’s segments include Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment provides testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The SE segment offers solutions, which are embedded systems that yield network, service and application performance data. The OSP segment provides optical security solutions. The OSP segment’s security offerings for the currency market include Optically Variable Pigment (OVP), Optically Variable Magnetic Pigment (OVMP) and banknote thread substrates.

