California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,085,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,948 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,369,000 after purchasing an additional 242,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,956,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,763,000 after purchasing an additional 123,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 474,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 174,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,309 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $42,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Mcbryan sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,193,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at $764,321.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Group set a $52.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,862.95, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.53 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.87%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States.

