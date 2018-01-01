California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Matador Resources worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 164.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) opened at $31.13 on Monday. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3,375.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.30% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $126.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director David M. Posner acquired 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,444.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

