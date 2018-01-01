Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calamos Global Total Return Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.0802641976429 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,674. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of global equities, convertible securities and high-yield securities.

