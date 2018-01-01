CACI International Inc (CACI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of CACI International worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 213,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 166.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 91,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Noble Financial raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of CACI International Inc ( NYSE CACI ) opened at $132.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,258.60, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $147.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

