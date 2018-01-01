BT Group plc (BT.A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.94 ($4.37).

Several research firms have commented on BT.A. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.48) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.21) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.55) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.54) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 290 ($3.88) price target on shares of BT Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Mike Inglis purchased 1,999 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,957.52 ($6,628.59). Also, insider Nicholas (Nick) Rose purchased 100,000 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £251,000 ($335,606.36).

BT Group ( BT.A ) opened at GBX 271.70 ($3.63) on Monday. BT Group has a 1 year low of GBX 242.20 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 400.70 ($5.36). The company has a market cap of $26,420.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,698.13.

BT Group Company Profile

