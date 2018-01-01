Brokerages Expect EnerSys (ENS) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.54 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 22,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys (ENS) traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 169,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.43. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $2,933.16, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.68.

EnerSys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

